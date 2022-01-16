-
Shishaldin has been on orange alert for several months but new activity has observes watching carefully.There has been some new activity at Mount…
-
There are currently just 2 active volcanoes in Alaska with elevated alert levels. KDLG’s Mike Mason has this update.
-
A major Alaska volcano is quieting down, but equipment trouble may make it difficult to collect long-term data. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. The…
-
Despite continued eruptive activity, experts say there isn’t cause for concern at Mount Shishaldin. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. The Alaska Volcano…
-
Flareups at Shishaldin and earthquakes at Semisopochnoi are among the latest occurrences at Alaska’s volcanoes. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has more. In its…
-
Scientists at the Alaska Volcano Observatory are paying extra close attention lately due to high seismic activity at five volcanoes running all along the…
-
The Shishaldin Volcano on Unimak Island is still exhibiting eruptive behavior but the level of activity has decreased in recent days. KDLG’s Mike Mason…
-
The Shishaldin Volcano on Unimak Island continues to erupt. But the eruption is considered low-level. KDLG’s Mike Mason has the details.
-
The Alaska Volcano Observatory has noticed an uptick in activity at the Shishaldin Volcano on Unimak Island. AVO has increased the volcano alert level to…
-
The ability to monitor several volcano’s in Alaska is being diminished due to funding constraints. The Alaska Volcano Observatory confirms that all of the…