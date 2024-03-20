Bristol Bay region’s basketball teams score big at 1A State Championship tournaments

AK Storm The King Cove T-Jacks at the boys' 1A Basketball State Championships. March, 2024.

Teams from around the Bristol Bay region headed to Anchorage for the 1A Basketball State Championship tournaments last weekend.

The King Cove T-Jacks won the boys’ championship, outscoring challenger and last year’s champion, Kake. The T-Jacks were undefeated this year.

Courtesy of James Barthelman The Newhalen Malamutes' girls team. 2024.

The Koliganek Huskies also competed in the boys’ State Championship tournament last week but did not advance beyond Thursday’s consolation game.

For the girls’ championship, the Newhalen Malamutes placed second behind Fort Yukon. The Malamutes were 2022’s champions and showed their skills on the court throughout this season, winning all but two of their games. The Malamutes also competed in more games than any other team in the Girls 1A Aleutian Chain Conference, a total of 33.

Finally, the Bristol Bay Lady Angels finished strong at their first 1A State Championship. After losing to Shaktoolik in the quarter-final game, the Lady Angels went on to win their consolation game against Napaaqtugmiut by one point. They placed sixth in the tournament overall, after losing to Buckland.

Several athletes from around the region made the championships' All-Tournament Teams, including King Cove’s Jager-Sean Brandell and Thomas Mack, Newhalen’s Ida Lester and Dannika Wassillie, and Bristol Bay Borough’s Olivia Harvilla.

Yvonne Phelps The Bristol Bay Lady Angels at the girls' 1A Basketball State Championship tournament. March, 2024.

