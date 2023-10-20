Dillingham’s wrestlers start strong at the Bethel Scramble

Dillingham’s wrestling team traveled to Bethel last weekend to compete in the first wrestling tournament of the season. The two-day ‘Bethel Scramble’ included both middle and high school athletes from across western Alaska and nearly 500 matches.

The Wolverines sent two dozen athletes and took home several medals. In wrestling, athletes earn points during matches for specific maneuvers. They earn a win either when they pin their opponent (that means holding the opponent’s shoulders on the mat), when they outscore their opponent by 15 points, or when they outscore their opponent at the end of the third period.

William Savo Dillingham high school sophomore Tristen Tilden won first in his weight class. October 14 - 15, 2023.

Head Coach William Savo, who’s been coaching for almost two decades, said the team - which includes many younger athletes - looked good.

“I think we got a young squad. I think we're going to be competitive. [I'm] not sure if we’ll make any team state title, but I think we'll have plenty of kids on the podium at the state tournament,” he said.

Alora Wassily, Tristen Tilden, Wyatt Munster, Roy Huffman, and Graelin Chaney all took home first-place medals. Chaney, a junior in high school, also recieved a Most Outstanding Wrestler award - that prize is voted on by the coaches at the tournament.

William Savo Dillingham 8th grader Alora Wassily won first in her weight class. October 14-15, 2023.

Chaney said he spent his off-season preparing.

“[I] went to a couple camps down in the lower 48, [and] had a camp in Dillingham. Just kind of preparing for the season, you know? Getting ready,” he said.

He said he hopes to place in the State Championship this year.

“I’m looking for top three, first place. I want to place high at State,” he said.

Chaney said he is considering wrestling in college, where he plans to study something in the medical field.

Dillingham’s wrestling team will compete again the weekend of October 28th.

