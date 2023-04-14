Curyung's 2023 Native Youth Olympics home meet underway

Dillingham's Native Youth Olympics home meet starts April 14, with several teams from the region in attendance. Athletes will compete in 10 events, and the school will host a senior recognition and awards ceremony at the end of the competition. KDLG’s Christina McDermott caught up with athletes Alex Buholm, Kahlen Savo, Jake Neketa, and Graelin Chaney.

Christina McDermott: There's big competition coming up tomorrow. Alex, do you want to start with this question? What's going on? What events are going to happen?

Alex Buholm: There's One Foot [High Kick], Two Foot [High Kick], Indian [Stick Pull], Seal Hop, Scissor Broad [Jump], Kneel Jump, Wrist Carry, Eskimo [Stick Pull]…what else?

Jake Neketa: Alaskan [High Kick]?

Alex Buholm: Yeah! Alaskan.

Neketa: Did you say One Arm [Reach] yet?

Buholm: One Arm!

Everyone laughs.

McDermott: A lot to see. Who's coming?

Graelin Chaney: Southwest — it's their Districts. And we're having a meet just to decide who goes to State for our team, because we're not part of the district. It’s New Stu [New Stuyahok], Manokotak, Togiak, Koliganek, Bristol Bay [and] Aleknagik. And Unalakleet was supposed to come but I guess a bunch of their kids are on the band team and so they decided to stay. But those other teams

McDermott: Exciting! So, for each of you, why did you decide to join NYO? What does it mean to you?

Buholm: For me, NYO means to carry on my culture and to show others what it means and why we do the events. Because I have family down in the lower 48 and they don't know what any of this means. So it's cool to post on Facebook saying, ‘hey, look, I can kick 79 inches with my legs.’ Or ‘I could hop with just my hands and my feet in a plank position all the way down and turn around.’

Neketa: I like NYO, because I like competing. I just like doing it because it's fun.

Kahlen Savo: It's just super fun to me. It's just cool to know that it was a thing that we all did a really long time ago and all the meanings behind it. And it's just super fun with the competitiveness of it.

Chaney: I like NYO because it's a sport after wrestling and basketball, [which] are super competitive and everyone's trying to be the best. Where NYO is one [where] we're just helping each other try to be better than you were yesterday. And it's a super relaxed sport. Super fun, still competitive, but just a little bit more relaxed. I like that part.

McDermott: Yeah, I heard it is more collaborative, or less direct competition. Is that true?

Chaney: Oh, yeah.

Buholm: When kids are having trouble kicking or something and they don't know how to correct their form, other kids from other teams will go up and say, ‘hey, why don't you try this?’ Or [they’ll] try critique your form a little bit to make it a little bit better.

McDermott: That's really cool. Do each of you have an event that you like the best?

Chaney: My favorite is definitely One Arm Reach, just because it's one that is a bit more difficult. But it's just so rewarding because of that. I've just [been] hitting higher every year. It’s just so difficult. I like it.

McDermott: Can you describe these to me?

Chaney: Okay, you're on the ground, and you have to balance on one hand while you hit the ball with your other hand. So you're balancing on one arm while you try to hit the ball, and you're in a crouched position. It's pretty fun.

Savo: I like Alaskan, because it's just a really fun one to do. You sit on the ground and you grab one foot with the opposite hand, and you have one arm behind you. And then you lift up and you jump and kick the ball with your other foot.

Neketa: I also like One Arm and Alaskan. But there's another one I like - One Foot. It's where you jump off of two feet, kick the ball, land on one.

Buholm: I also like One Foot, but I'm also really fond of Seal Hop. It's where you lay down behind the line [and] have your hands and your shoulders behind the line. They say ‘up’ and ‘hop.’ Then you start hopping in a plank position and you have to go as far as you can.

McDermott: So, you have competition this weekend, or [rather] starting tomorrow at noon. And then State. When is State?

Buholm: It’s scheduled for April 20.

Chaney: So it's next Thursday, Friday, Saturday.

McDermott: Do you guys know if you've qualified yet?

Chaney: We kind of have an idea because we're not part of the districts yet. So we don't qualify or anything. We can choose who we want to take in. So, we kind of have an idea.

McDermott: Are you guys excited?

Buholm: Oh, yeah. Very.

Chaney: Stoked.

McDermott: Well, really good luck. I think it's going to be great. Thanks for coming in.

Buholm: Thank you!

Chaney: Yeah, thanks for having us.

Alora Wassily, Trista Wassily and Harmony Larson won the statewide Humanitarian Spirit of Youth Award for their work to rename a local creek. They were recognized at the beginning of the NYO meet.

