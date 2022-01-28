© 2022 KDLG
Sports

The AML Sockeye Classic tournament is underway. Watch here, courtesy of the Dillingham Wolverine Fan Club!

Published January 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM AKST
Newhalen Malamutes play against Bristol Bay Angels in the AML Sockeye Classic tournament in Dillingham. Jan. 28, 2022.

Teams from Togiak, Newhalen, Port Alsworth, Bristol Bay Borough and New Stuyahok compete in Dilingham from Thursday through Saturday.

KDLG will air games on Friday night and Saturday. Tune in to 670AM or stream the game right here on kdlg.org to hear live commentary from announcers Jean Barrett and Kendra Kapotak.

Watch the games streamed live on Facebook, courtesy of the Dillingham Wolverine Fan Club:

Sports