Dillingham hosts suicide loss support event

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is an opportunity for people to come together through their experience of loss by suicide. In Dillingham, The Curyung Tribe, the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation, and Counseling with AJ are teaming up to hold an event where people can connect and support one another.

The event is on November 27, at 5:15 p.m. in the Curyung Tribal Council building. KDLG’s Christina McDermott sat down with AJ Knittel to learn more.

Christina McDermott: At the end of the month, there is an event going on around town with a few different parties involved for survivors of suicide loss. What's going on with that event?

AJ Knittel: So the Curyung Tribe, BBAHC [Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation] and Counseling with AJ are co-hosting an event here in Dillingham for the International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. That's going to be on November 27 at 5:15 p.m. at the Curyung Tribal Council building. International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is an event in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding, and hope through their shared experiences. We're going to be providing a meal, having an activity, and watching a short video from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and then having a talking circle afterwards. This is an event that's open to the community and anyone is able to attend. And we encourage people to bring a food item to share as well.

McDermott: Right, thank you. So you said open to the whole community – [are there] any age limits or restrictions?

Knittel: There are no age limits or restrictions. We're hoping to be able to provide some different activities for different age ranges where we're going to have an adult group, possibly a teen group, and then some activities for younger kiddos as well.

McDermott: Great. [Is this] a free event? Can you just come?

Christina McDermott / KDLG The Curyung Tribal Council building. The community event will be held here on November 27. November, 2023.

Knittel: This is a free event. Anyone is welcome to come and just be. We're looking for ways in which we can support the community and find connection and healing through people who've been impacted by suicide.

McDermott: Why is this event important?

Knittel: That's a great question. Well, you know, suicide is a community-impacting experience that people go through, and it is a lifelong process that has a huge impact with grief. It's something that, when we're able to find connection with each other, it gives us opportunities to be able to support each other and find healing in ways that we may not have in isolation. So this is an event that's bringing people together and building communities together as well.

McDermott: Thank you very much for coming into the studio today.

Knittel: Yeah, of course. Thanks for having me. Hopefully this is going to be something that is a start and we'll be able to continue hosting activities like this in the future.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.