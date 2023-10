Join Phil (Tav Ammau), Margaret (Casey Chandler) and Nushagak Jack (KRBD's Jack Darrell) on a dark and rainy night.

Phil and Margaret are heading to a party. After the car gets stuck in the mud, they find their way to a mysterious fishing vessel. Who could possible captain such a boat?

