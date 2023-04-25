© 2023 KDLG
Refrigeration workshop at the UAF Bristol Bay Campus this weekend

By Izzy Ross
Published April 25, 2023 at 10:06 AM AKDT
Attendees look at an RSW system during a class at the Bristol Bay Campus on March 14, 2016.

The UAF Bristol Bay campus is holding a three-day refrigerated sea water systems workshop this weekend. The Alaska Sea Grant's Tav Ammu stopped by KDLG to talk about the class, and he said it wasn't just for fishermen — anyone who wants to learn more about refrigeration can attend. Bristol Bay residents can attend for free.

Dan Mielke and Gabe Dunham will be instructors, and along with the Alaska Sea Grant it's also sponsored by the Bristol Bay Campus and Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation.

Get in touch with the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Izzy Ross
Izzy Ross is the news director at KDLG, the NPR member station in Dillingham. She reports, edits, and hosts stories from around the Bristol Bay region, and collaborates with other radio stations across the state.
