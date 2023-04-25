Refrigeration workshop at the UAF Bristol Bay Campus this weekend

The UAF Bristol Bay campus is holding a three-day refrigerated sea water systems workshop this weekend. The Alaska Sea Grant's Tav Ammu stopped by KDLG to talk about the class, and he said it wasn't just for fishermen — anyone who wants to learn more about refrigeration can attend. Bristol Bay residents can attend for free.

Dan Mielke and Gabe Dunham will be instructors, and along with the Alaska Sea Grant it's also sponsored by the Bristol Bay Campus and Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation.

