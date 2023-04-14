© 2023 KDLG
Community talks with KDLG

I before E: Adults can compete in a spelling bee in Dillingham Saturday

By Christina McDermott
Published April 14, 2023 at 9:13 AM AKDT
Ever go to a spelling bee and think, "Hey, I could spell that!" Well, adults in Dillingham will get a chance to compete this Saturday. The Friends of the Library is holding an adult spelling bee at the Willow Tree. For more, KDLG’s Christina McDermott caught up with one of the Friends of the Library members, Susie Jenkins-Brito.

The spelling bee starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Adults 21 and older can sign up in person. To sign up ahead of time or for more information you can go to the Friends of the Library Facebook page.

Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
