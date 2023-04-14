I before E: Adults can compete in a spelling bee in Dillingham Saturday

Ever go to a spelling bee and think, "Hey, I could spell that!" Well, adults in Dillingham will get a chance to compete this Saturday. The Friends of the Library is holding an adult spelling bee at the Willow Tree. For more, KDLG’s Christina McDermott caught up with one of the Friends of the Library members, Susie Jenkins-Brito.

The spelling bee starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Adults 21 and older can sign up in person. To sign up ahead of time or for more information you can go to the Friends of the Library Facebook page.

