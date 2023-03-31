Sea ice update Feb. 8, 2023

Transcript:

This is Kayla from the Alaska Sea Ice program with an update on sea ice conditions.

The area from Cape Newenham to Naknek continues to fill back in with the new ice. The sea ice edge has expanded outwards up to 10 nautical miles over the past couple of days. There are some areas of young ice near Naknek and sout of Naknek and also south of Togiak the new ice growth will be short lived as a storm force low pressure moves into the area over the next couple of days the system will bring a period of strong offshore winds which will open a large polynya off the coast between Cape Newenham and Naknek while moving the older ice in the area into outer Bristol Bay where it will melt in warmer waters still plus two to plus three Celsius. I'm Kayla with the Alaska Sea Ice program. Thanks for listening