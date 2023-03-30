Sea ice update Jan. 30, 2023

Transcript:

This is Kayla from the Alaska Sea Ice program with an update on sea ice conditions.

Over the weekend we observed significant melt and retreat of the ice edge from Naknek to 20 nautical mile south of Cape Newenham. We're seeing three major areas of low ice concentration north of Cape Newenham and west of Goodnews Bay around Togiak and southeast of Togiak and five nautical miles south of Dillingham. The remaining ice is largely composed of young ice conditions are expected to cool and winds to subside by Wednesday. I'm Kayla with the Alaska Sea Ice program. Thanks for listening

