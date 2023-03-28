© 2023 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bristol Bay's Sea Ice Updates

Sea ice update Jan. 18, 2023

Published March 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM AKDT

Transcript:

This is Michael from the Alaska Sea Ice Program with an update.

Views of the area have been hard to come by with all the clouds recently. However, it does appear as if the main sea ice edge remains approximately 60 nautical miles south of Togiak. Ice stages new and young across the listening area. Generally, northerly winds are expected over the next five days, which moved the ice edge southward 10 to 20 nautical miles through Wednesday. Sea surface temperatures further out in Bristol Bay are still too warm to support new growth. The ice the move southward will slowly melt in warmer water. I'm Michael with the Alaska Sea Ice Program. Thank you for listening

Bristol Bay's Sea Ice Updates