Sea ice update Jan. 18, 2023

Transcript:

This is Michael from the Alaska Sea Ice Program with an update.

Views of the area have been hard to come by with all the clouds recently. However, it does appear as if the main sea ice edge remains approximately 60 nautical miles south of Togiak. Ice stages new and young across the listening area. Generally, northerly winds are expected over the next five days, which moved the ice edge southward 10 to 20 nautical miles through Wednesday. Sea surface temperatures further out in Bristol Bay are still too warm to support new growth. The ice the move southward will slowly melt in warmer water. I'm Michael with the Alaska Sea Ice Program. Thank you for listening

