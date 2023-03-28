Sea ice update Jan. 16, 2023

Transcript:

Hi, this is Kayla from the Alaska Sea Ice Program with an update.

The main sea ice edge is approximately 60 nautical miles south of Togiak. Young and new sea ice within Bristol Bay has drifted west-southwest, moving five to 10 nautical miles away from the coast near Togiak. As winds shift from the west on Tuesday, expect some of the young and new sea ice to move back towards the coast. But by late Wednesday, winds may shift from the Northeast pushing new sea ice away from the coast again and towards melting waters. I'm Kayla with the Alaska Sea Ice Program. Thanks for listening

