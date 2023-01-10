Sea ice update Jan. 2, 2023

Transcript:

This is Mary-Beth from the Alaska Sea Ice program with an update.

Over the weekend, while the main ice edge continued to expand to the west and south across the Bering Sea towards St. Matthew Island, and west and south of Nunivak Island, sea ice within Bristol Bay struggled to survive. The thickest ice within Bristol Bay is now between Naknek and Egegik beyond the mouth of the Nushagak River and surrounding Hagemeister Island. Over the next couple days, sea ice will be very mobile within Bristol Bay, as a couple weak lows move through the region. Sea ice growth is most likely to occur along the coast from Cape Newenham to Dillingham and the existing sea ice will generally move with the local tides and currents.

