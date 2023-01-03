Marie Paul, Dec. 18, 2022

It is with great sadness Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC) and the BBNC Education Foundation (BBNCEF) announce the passing of longtime BBNC Board Member and BBNCEF Board President Marie Paul. Marie passed away unexpectedly on December 18, 2022, in her hometown of Togiak, AK.

Marie was an active member of the Bristol Bay community who was dedicated to bettering her people and teaching her Yup’ik culture. Marie served as President of the BBNCEF Board since 1999 and on the BBNC Board of Directors since 2006. She most recently worked as the Togiak Learning Center Coordinator for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Bristol Bay Campus and served as President of the Traditional Council of Togiak and Vice President of the Southwest Region School Board.

“BBNC and the BBNC Education Foundation extend our sincere condolences to Marie’s family and the community of Togiak during this difficult time,” said Jason Metrokin, BBNC President & CEO. “Marie contributed so much to the people of Bristol Bay through the many roles she served in and will be remembered for her humble heart, welcoming presence, and the passion she had for her people and culture.”

“Marie was a champion for education, culture, and our languages,” said Aleesha Towns-Bain, Executive Director of BBNCEF. “Her heart was with the youth and communities of Bristol Bay in all that she did and in every decision we made as a board and organization under her leadership. We will miss her generous spirit, big laugh, and wise counsel, and send our love and deepest condolences to her family.”

Marie will be greatly missed by BBNC and BBNCEF Boards and staff, the community of Togiak, and the Bristol Bay region as a whole. The impacts she made on our community will be everlasting. In Yup’ik, Piicautemteggun umyuaqeciqamci (We will be thinking of you all through prayer).

