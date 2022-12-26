Rodney Ray Alto, Aug. 10, 1961 - Dec. 14, 2022

Rodney Ray Alto, 61 years old, died peacefully with his family by his side at the Mat-Su Regional Hospital in Wasilla AK on December 14th, 2022.

Born in Dillingham to Tom and Justiana Alto, on August 10th, 1961 Rodney grew up in Egegik, AK, then later went on to South Naknek to attend high school and graduated from the Bristol Bay Borough High School. Rodney later met and married his wife Joyce of 36 years on October 10th, 1986.

Rodney loved fishing and hunting all over Alaska providing for his family. This includes fishing in the Bering Sea Crab Fishery, Seining Humpys, Bristol Bay Red, King and Silver Salmon. He was a Big Game Hunting Guide for Bear, Moose and Caribou and not to mention all of the Geese and Ducks as well. He loved spending time with family and friends especially his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed storytelling and laughing with all and made many friends along the way in every part of the state that he traveled to.

He also worked construction and maintenance jobs which gave him the skills to build his home in Naknek where he and Joyce raised their children through all 12 years of school.

Rodney is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Justiana Alto, sister in-law Candy Alto.

Rodney is survived by his wife Joyce, Children Andrew and Megan Alto, Charlene Alto, his grandchildren Karson and Serenity, His sisters and brother Terri Albright (Duane), Ruth Peterson (Andrew), Tina Alto and Gerald Alto, Aunts and Uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews and many many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Alaska Aviation Museum Hanger on Thursday December 22nd from 4 - 7p.m. in Anchorage.

Rodney will be greatly missed by all.

Bristol Bay Obituaries is a place for people to remember family members and loved ones who have died. Email submissions and photos to obituary@kdlg.org.