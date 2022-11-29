David Lee Croswell, Oct. 10, 1971-Oct. 18, 2022

David Lee Croswell, a proud veteran of the United States Army for over twenty years, passed away on October 18th peacefully in his home at the age of 51. The son of Virginia Lee Bray and Thomas James Croswell, he grew up in Reedville, Virginia. He was born October 10, 1971, in Reedville and attended Northumberland County schools, graduating in 1989 from Northumberland High School. He later attended Roanoke College and received a Bachelor of Arts as an Honors Program Graduate. He also earned three law degrees: Mercer University School of Law obtaining a Juris Doctorate, The Judge Advocate General’s School obtaining a Master of Laws (LLM) in Military Law, and Georgetown Law School achieving a LLM in Environmental and Energy Law.

At the age of 25, David enlisted in the United States Army. He valued his service highly and attained the rank of Major having risen from the rank of Private (E-1). As part of his service, he served in numerous positions in the continental United States, Germany, South Korea, Iraq, Alaska, and Afghanistan.

Courtesy of Verner Wilson III David Croswell's official military photo.

He is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College, one of only six Judge Advocate Generals in a class of approximately four hundred. He retired among the most decorated field grade officers in the Army, having been awarded two Bronze Star Medals (Iraq and Afghanistan), three Army Meritorious Service Medals (South Korea, Alaska, and the continental United States), five commendation medals including one for Joint Service, numerous achievement, campaign, and service medals and unit awards, and the Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, and the Expert Marksmanship Badge. He later was awarded, after retirement, the Department of Defense Meritorious Service Medal approved by then-Secretary of Defense, the Honorable James Mattis, General, United States Marine Corps (Retired).

After his retirement from the Army, David served U.S. Congressman and Dean of the House Don Young (Alaska – At Large), Congressman Rob Wittman (Virginia – First District) and as a consultant for numerous causes he cared for. David is survived by his brother Thomas Paul Croswell, Sr., his nephews Thomas, Michael, Matthew, and Joshua Croswell and had many friends who loved him like family. David had a special connection to Dillingham and Bristol Bay through his loving friendship with local Verner Wilson III and his family and friends. He spent a lot of time in Alaska after falling in love with the state during his service here and was enchanted by the Bristol Bay fishery and way of life.

