Angela A. Clark, July 15, 1955 – March 17, 2022

Angela A. Clark

Adored Sister, Wife, and Mother

July 15, 1955 – March 17, 2022

Angela Aida Clark was born on July 15, 1955, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and was known to her close family and friends as "Aidi." She was named after her mother, Aida and her grandmother, Angela. She is the daughter of the late Luis and Aida Aquila. Angela was the second oldest of four girls. The oldest is Maria Theresa, the third is Rosemarie, and the youngest is Catherine Ann.

Being an Army brat, Angela lived with her family in various places around the world, including Germany, Maryland, and Kentucky. Aidi graduated from Wheaton High School in Wheaton, Maryland, and from Portland Community College, in Portland, Oregon, with a degree in Medical Records.

Later, Angela lived in Florida, Montana, Oregon, and settled in Alaska, where she met and fell in love with her soulmate, Robert Clark, in Dillingham. Angela is survived by her husband, Robert; their two children, Thomas Clark, of Anchorage, and Kristin Clark, of Idaho Springs, Colorado; and two grandchildren Daniel Thomas Clark, and Anna Jean Clark, of Anchorage.

In March, the family held a service for Angela at the Witzleben Funeral Home in Anchorage. The family will have a funeral service at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday, July 15, at 12:00 noon, on what would have been Angela’s 67th birthday. Angela will be interred at the Holy Rosary Cemetery after the service, with a post-funeral reception and potluck held at Kanakanak Hospital at 2:00 pm.

