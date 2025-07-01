Fish Numbers Report: July 1, 2025

Baywide Total

The baywide catch on Monday was around 2.3 million [2,321,123] fish, making the total season catch almost 12.4 million [12,353,903]. Overall escapement is at 4.9 million [4,853,656] so far. The total run as of Monday, June 30 was estimated at 18.6 million [18,607,559] sockeye. The preseason forecast is set at 51.4 million fish, and the preseason estimated range is 37–66 million fish.

Nushagak

In the Nushagak District, fleets hauled in 987,783 fish on Monday, for a total of 6,906,621, with an average drift delivery of 823 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast in the Nushagak District is 15.7 million fish.

Escapement was 141,982 yesterday, for an overall count of 3,774,100 so far. The total run this season in the Nushagak District is 10,680,721, and the pre-season forecast is 21 million fish.

Nushagak River

The Nushagak River sonar counted 93,220 sockeye on Monday, for a total of 2,263,840 sockeye up the Nushagak so far.

3 Chinook passed the Nushagak River sonar; their total is 25,634 so far this season. 6,933 chum salmon passed the sonar, for a total of 278,844.

The Nushagak River has surpassed its expected escapement of 2 million fish, and is within its escapement goal range of 370,000 to 2.5 million. The escapement goal range for chinook salmon is 55,000 to 120,000.

Wood River

37,692 sockeye passed the Wood River counting tower on Monday, for a total of 1,374,390 so far, with another 16,446 fish passing the tower as of 6 a.m. this morning. Overall escapement is forecasted to be 2.4 million sockeye this season, and the Wood is within its escapement goal range of 700,000 to 3 million.

Igushik

The Igushik tower crew counted 11,070 fish yesterday, for a total of 135,870, with an additional 4,020 fish counted as of 6 a.m. this morning. Igushik’s preseason escapement estimate is 340,000 fish.

Togiak

Fishing crews in Togiak caught 2,756 fish on Monday, with a total catch of 17,155 so far. The pre-season catch forecast is 750,000 fish.

The Togiak River’s forecasted run is 1 million fish, and its escapement estimate is 230,000.

Naknek-Kvichak

Naknek and Kvichak fishing fleets caught 625,777 fish yesterday; their total is 1,881,656, with a drift delivery of 707 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast is around 7.7 million fish.

Escapement was 339,192 yesterday, for an overall count of 568,908 so far. The total run this season in the Naknek-Kvichak District is 3,650,564, and the pre-season forecast is a 16 million sockeye run.

Naknek River

Naknek tower crews spotted 221,046 fish yesterday, their total is 413,484. The Naknek’s escapement estimate is 1.1 million sockeye, and escapement goal range is 800,000 to 2 million.

Kvichak River

The Kvichak River crews counted 77,454 fish, for a total of 114,732. Their escapement forecast is at 4 million fish, and their escapement goal range is 2 million to 10 million.

Egegik

Egegik fleets brought in 601,285 fish yesterday, making their total catch roughly 2,390,534, with an average drift delivery of 1,037 sockeye. The pre-season catch forecast is 5.2 million fish.

75,300 spawners were counted passing the towers in Egegik yesterday, making the season’s total escapement 453,930 fish. The Egegik river’s escapement forecast is 1.1 million fish, with an escapement goal range of 800,000 to 2 million.

The total season run so far for Egegik is 2,964,464, and the preseason run forecast is 6.5 million sockeye salmon.

Ugashik

Ugashik fleets brought in 153,923 fish yesterday, their total harvest is 1,208,347. Ugashik’s catch forecast is 5.5 million fish.

Escapement in Ugashik was 22,956 yesterday, for a total of 56,718 and escapement is an expected 1.2 million, with an escapement goal range of 500,000 to 1.4 million.

The total season run for Ugashik is 1,345,065, and the preseason run forecast is 6.9 million sockeye.

Vessel Registrations

As of 9 a.m. this morning, in Egegik, there are 237 permits on 170 boats. By Thursday that should move down to 233 permits on 168 boats, and the number of DBoats will go from 68 to 66.

The Ugashik District has 203 permits on 139 boats, which will increase to 219 permits on 149 boats in the next 2 days. DBoats will go from 64 to 70.

In the Naknek-Kvichak District, there are now 283 permits on 222 boats. That should increase to 314 permits on 243 boats by Thursday. DBoats will increase from 61 to 71.

In the Nushagak, there are 835 permits on 596 boats. In the next 2 days, that should stay the same. DBoats will remain at 238.

In Togiak there are 22 permits on 22 boats, and that should stay the same by Thursday.

In total bay-wide, there are 1,580 active permits on 1,149 boats and 431 DBoats.

Chignik River weir

At the Chignik River weir, 10,799 sockeye swam through the weir on Monday, for a season total of 274,425 so far.

9,645 fish were part of the early run, and 1,154 fish were part of the late run.

Area M

Over in Area M yesterday, fleets harvested 9,294 sockeye on Monday for a season total of 812,857.

8 chinook were caught yesterday, and their overall harvest is 2,249 thus far.

No chum, pink, or coho were caught on Monday, their totals are 165,028, 127,060, and 242 respectively.

A total of 1,107,436 salmon across all species have been caught in Area M this season.

Port Moller Test Fishery

Weather was suboptimal yesterday and prevented fishing at a couple of stations, but the overall catch index remained strong. The crews posted current travel estimates for the districts: Ugashik, 8.6 days; Egegik, 9.2 days; Naknek-Kvichak, 11.2 days; and Nushagak, 8.3 days. Based on this information, they say the Kvichak district should see much larger numbers come July 2, and a big increase July 3.

For Port Moller catches on Monday, no fish were caught at station 14, and stations 22 and 24 were not fished.

Station 2 caught 1 fish in the small net and 0 fish in the big net. That catch index is 3.

Station 4 caught 0 fish in the small net and 1 fish in the big net. That catch index is 3.

Station 6 caught 29 fish in the small net and 19 fish in the big net. That catch index is 120.

Station 8 caught 65 fish in the small net and 87 fish in the big net. That catch index is 380.

Station 10 caught 4 fish in the small net and 2 fish in the big net. That catch index is 14.

Station 12 caught 2 fish in the small net and 3 fish in the big net. That catch index is 13.

Station 16 caught 3 fish in the small net and 5 fish in the big net. That catch index is 21.

Station 18 caught 4 fish in the small net and 11 fish in the big net. That catch index is 39.

Station 20 caught 15 fish in the small net and 9 fish in the big net. That catch index is 45.

Overall, the average catch index for Monday was 69. The average length of fish caught in the small mesh is 506mm, and 530mm for fish in the big mesh.

Messages to the Fleet

We have no messages to the fleet tonight.

If you’d like to send a message to the fleet or get in touch with us, give us a call at 842-5281 or send us an email at fish@kdlg.org .

Correction: A previous edition of this report stated that Naknek-Kvichak's catch was 585,867 for a total of 1,247,993, with an overall run of 3,638,050; and that Egegik's catch was 563,389 for a total of 2,352,638, with an overall run of 2,926,568. This information has been corrected and the report updated.