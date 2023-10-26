Suspect arrested in Unalakleet homicide

Unalakleet resident Donald Johnson’s death has been ruled a homicide by the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers were notified of Johnson’s death on October 19, according to a dispatch report. The report states that Johnson died from a gunshot wound.

Troopers say they determined that the death was suspicious, and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation was called to respond.

Law enforcement has arrested 31-year-old Allison Ivanoff, also of Unalakleet, on murder charges.

Ivanoff made her first felony appearance in Kotzebue on October 21. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 31 in Nome.

