Suspect arrested in Unalakleet homicide

KDLG 670AM | By Christina McDermott
Published October 26, 2023 at 11:32 AM AKDT

Unalakleet resident Donald Johnson’s death has been ruled a homicide by the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers were notified of Johnson’s death on October 19, according to a dispatch report. The report states that Johnson died from a gunshot wound.

Troopers say they determined that the death was suspicious, and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation was called to respond.

Law enforcement has arrested 31-year-old Allison Ivanoff, also of Unalakleet, on murder charges.

Ivanoff made her first felony appearance in Kotzebue on October 21. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 31 in Nome.

Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
