Troopers stop active search for missing Togiak woman

Togiak resident Kelly Coopchiak, 25, is still missing. She was last seen fishing with her uncle near Suzie Creek on the Nushagak River before leaving in her uncle’s boat, alone.

Coopchiak was reported missing on October 9, two days after Alaska State Troopers received word of a swamped, black Lund skiff on the river near Lewis Point. Troopers say they later received information that the skiff belonged to Coopchiak’s uncle.

On Monday October 23, troopers announced that they had searched all areas where Coopchiak was likely to be and would be stopping active search efforts. In a statement, troopers said they spent the past two weeks searching from the air, in the river and on the ground. They said no foul play is suspected.

Troopers say their search strategy is now reactive, meaning they will react to new information as it is gathered. They say if they learn new information, this strategy may change. They ask that if you have first-hand information about Coopchiak’s disappearance that you contact the office in Dillingham at 907-842-5641.

In a statement, the City of Togiak said, “our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, and we hope for a safe return for Kelly.”

Kelly Coopchiak's missing person bulletin.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.