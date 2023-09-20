Dillingham and Southwest Region school districts reopen after bomb threat

The Dillingham City School District reopened its schools on September 20. The district sent students and staff home the morning of September 19 as part of protocol, after receiving an emailed bomb threat. They said in a statement that the threat was broad in nature. After the buildings emptied, Dillingham police swept and cleared the school.

The threat was one of several identical threats made to districts across the state. Two schools in the Southwest Region School District - Aleknagik School and Clarks Point School - also received the threat and closed on September 19, following the district's crisis management procedure. Both schools reopened on September 20.

The Alaska State Troopers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Anchorage field office said in a statement that they were investigating the threat, and that it did not appear credible at the time.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

