Dillingham schools close early after bomb threat

KDLG 670AM | By Christina McDermott
Published September 19, 2023 at 1:52 PM AKDT
Dillingham Middle/High School on September 19, 2023.
Christina McDermott
/
KDLG
Dillingham Middle/High School on September 19, 2023.

The Dillingham City School District closed late in the morning on September 19 after receiving a bomb threat. Local law enforcement arrived on the scene, and students and staff began leaving school just before noon.

School officials said in a statement that an identical threat was made to districts statewide, and that local, state and national law enforcement plan to investigate it. The district said they were closing school "out of an abundance of caution."

The Dillingham City Police said they planned to check the school buildings after they were empty.

