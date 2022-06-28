© 2022 KDLG
Public Safety

Iowithla River fire dampened by weekend rain

KDLG 670AM | By Katherine Moncure
Published June 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM AKDT
Iowithla Fire
Alaska Interagency Coordination Center
/
Alaska Interagency Coordination Center
Iowithla Fire boundary as of Saturday

The Iowithla River fire is 10.5 miles north of Dillingham and has been burning for over two weeks. The Alaska Division of Forestry has monitored the fire on a daily basis. Public Information Officer Brentwood Reid said that the fire was hot and active on both the northwest and southeast corners over the weekend.

The fire grew about 400 acres toward the southeast on Friday and covered a total of 36,559 acres on Saturday. But rain helped douse the flames and satellites have not picked up any heat since then.

The Iowithla River fire is pinned between Little Muklung River to the west and the Iowithla River to the east and is not a threat to nearby communities.

The nearest structures are microwave towers two miles from the fire’s northeastern edge, but the Division of Forestry says the Iowithla River should stop the flames from reaching them. The division will continue to monitor the situation.

Smoke can reduce air quality and cause breathing problems. The Dillingham Fire Department recommends sensitive or compromised individuals wear an N-95 mask when outdoors. Masks are available at city hall and in the boat harbor.

The weather is forecast to be warm and dry over the week, but more rain is expected this weekend. A burn ban is in effect in Dillingham until further notice.

Get in touch with the author at Katherine@kdlg.org or (907) 842-2200.

Public Safety
Katherine Moncure
Katherine is covering local stories in Dillingham and the Bristol Bay area for the summer of 2022, and she's excited to be in Alaska for the first time. She's is passionate about all forms of storytelling, and she recently graduated from the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies, a 15-week intensive in radio and podcast production. When not working on stories or hosting the morning news, Katherine enjoys cooking, reading, and going on aimless walks. She'll pet any dog that wants attention.
See stories by Katherine Moncure
