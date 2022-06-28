Iowithla River fire dampened by weekend rain

The Iowithla River fire is 10.5 miles north of Dillingham and has been burning for over two weeks. The Alaska Division of Forestry has monitored the fire on a daily basis. Public Information Officer Brentwood Reid said that the fire was hot and active on both the northwest and southeast corners over the weekend.

The fire grew about 400 acres toward the southeast on Friday and covered a total of 36,559 acres on Saturday. But rain helped douse the flames and satellites have not picked up any heat since then.

The Iowithla River fire is pinned between Little Muklung River to the west and the Iowithla River to the east and is not a threat to nearby communities.

The nearest structures are microwave towers two miles from the fire’s northeastern edge, but the Division of Forestry says the Iowithla River should stop the flames from reaching them. The division will continue to monitor the situation.

Smoke can reduce air quality and cause breathing problems. The Dillingham Fire Department recommends sensitive or compromised individuals wear an N-95 mask when outdoors. Masks are available at city hall and in the boat harbor.

The weather is forecast to be warm and dry over the week, but more rain is expected this weekend. A burn ban is in effect in Dillingham until further notice.

