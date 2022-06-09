1200 Acres burn near the Iowithla River

A fire was discovered near the Iowithla River Wednesday afternoon. The blaze is estimated at 1,200 acres and is 30 miles northeast of Dillingham.

Due to limited resources, the fire is in a modified-management area, meaning the Division of Forestry has it listed as a lower priority. Public Information Officer Ari Lightsey says the fire was caused by lightning and crews have been busy.

With things picking up across the state, resources are stretched more thinly and will probably be allocated more towards higher priority incidents near cities and towns and stuff like that.

Smoke continues to affect the region from the surrounding fires. The Dillingham Fire Department recommends the public close windows, wear an N-95 mask when outside, and to stay indoors when possible.

A burn ban is still in effect in Dillingham in consideration of the recent hot and dry weather. If you see a fire, report it as soon as possible by calling 911.

