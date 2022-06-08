Two fires discovered near Aleknagik and Wood-Tikchik State Park

Two lightning-caused fires were discovered around Aleknagik on Monday. The Arcana Creek fire is only 5 miles north of Aleknagik and has burned 13 acres so far. The Kokwok River fire is much larger at over 1000 acres burned, however it is 33 miles away from the village in Wood-Tikchik State Park.

Four smoke jumpers are on scene of the Arcana Creek fire. According to Division of Forestry Public Information Officer Jacob Welsh, that fire is not burning deep into the tundra.

“There's the potential for fire spread and it didn't see any rain,” he said. “There's a small marine layer that burned off early in the morning. Most of the days have been hot and dry out there, but it's not burrowing deep into the tundra or the duff layer.”

The Arcana Creek fire is in a suppression area. The crew has called for more supplies and hope to have it under control soon.

The Kokwok River fire on the other hand, is in a low-suppression area. The Division of Forestry currently have no plans to send crews to control the fire, however are monitoring the area by aircraft. Welsh said the Division of Forestry is relying nearby creeks and rivers to keep the flames from spreading.

“At this point, that there's limited to no values at risk and the low spread is likely,” Welsh said.

Smoke is blowing around Bristol Bay from the two fires as well as the 7000 acre fire in Katmai National Park and the Dillingham Landfill fire. If you have issues breathing, health experts recommend N-95 masks.

The City of Dillingham is providing N-95s at city hall and the boat harbor in the blue building near Tide Table. If you can’t get to one of these sites, you can call Dillingham Dispatch at (907) 842-5354 and a can be delivered to you. The city asks people to limit outdoor activities and to keep windows shut when possible.

A state-wide burn ban is currently in effect in consideration of the recent hot and dry weather. With the lightning in the past week, fires are likely. If you see a fire, report it as soon as possible by calling 911.

Contact the author at Brian@kdlg.org or by calling (907) 842-2200