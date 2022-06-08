© 2022 KDLG
Dillingham Landfill metal pile still smolders nearly a week after ignition

KDLG 670AM | By Brian Venua
Published June 8, 2022 at 11:19 AM AKDT
The fire at the Dillingham Landfill metal pile is still smoldering, according to Fire Department Coordinator Scott Runzo. The fire is fully contained, however spilled fuels and metal underground from decades of vehicles, boats and other items left in the junkyard continue to burn.

Runzo says it will likely continue to smolder until Dillingham sees a significant amount of rain.

The Dillingham Fire Department says the situation is being monitored. The landfill’s metal pile will be closed until the smolders are out.

Contact the author at Brian@kdlg.org or by calling (907) 842-2200

