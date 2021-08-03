Washington man indicted in Naknek hit-and-run incident

A Washington resident indicted by grand jury in Anchorage following July 21 hit-and-run of two pedestrians in Naknek.

An Anchorage grand jury indicted 33-year-old Curtis Michael Chevalier last week for his role in a hit-and-run that killed two men in Naknek earlier this month.

The jury alleges Chevalier, a Washington resident, killed Timothy Jacob and Vincent Martin when he hit them with his car in the early hours of July 21 .

Jacob, who was 43, was from Napaskiak and died on impact, according to the Bristol Bay Police Department. Martin, who was 33 and from Anchorage, died shortly after the incident as first responders prepared to medevac him. Both victims were working in Naknek at the time of their deaths.

Chevalier is also charged with Failure to Render Aid and Driving Under the Influence. Police say he’s in custody with bail set at $200,000 cash performance, $50,000 cash appearance.

If convicted, Chevalier faces up to 40 years in prison. These charges are only allegations, and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

