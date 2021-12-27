Vacancy on Dillingham City Council after Bill Rodawalt steps down

The council is looking for someone to fill that seat until the local election in October. Dillingham residents who are registered to vote can submit letters of interest to the city by 5 p.m. on January 5.

Dillingham City Council member Bill Rodawalt resigned at a meeting this month.

Rodawalt was up for re-election in October 2022.

Mayor Alice Ruby said the council is disappointed that Rodawalt has stepped down.

“He’s been a good councilmember," she said. "He just at least advised us that he plans to retire and he wanted to give the council an opportunity to get someone on the council that is able to attend meetings and participate and so on.”

Rodawalt teaches social studies at Dillingham High School. Before he was elected to the city council in 2019, Rodawalt unsuccessfully ran for a seat in 2004. He also spent time as director of the Dillingham Planning Commission.

The council is now looking for someone to fill that seat. Dillingham residents who are registered to vote can submit letters of interest to the city by 5 p.m. on January 5.

Letters of interest can be sent via email or mail to:

cityclerk@dillinghamak.us

Mayor Alice Ruby c/o City Clerk’s Office

City of Dillingham

PO Box 889

Dillingham, AK 99576

