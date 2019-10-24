UTBB director testifies on Pebble permitting process before Congress

During the hearing, held in Washington, D.C., supporters and opponents of the proposed mine testified before the House Subcomittee on Water Resources and Environment.

The proposed Pebble Mine was the subject on a congressional hearing Wednesday before the House Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment. Opponents voiced concerns about the project, especially regarding shortcomings in federal permitting process.

Alannah Hurley, the executive director of the United Tribes of Bristol Bay, spoke before the subcommittee. During her testimony, she pointed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ lack of sufficient tribal consultation.

“Despite the corps’ statements that it is committed to a thorough, fair and transparent review of Pebble, our tribes’ experiences in the environmental review process demonstrate it is merely paying lip service to its statutory obligations, and its trust responsibility to our tribes,” she said.

Hurley also criticized the project’s timeline, saying it was not realistic for residents of Bristol Bay.

David Hobbie, chief of Alaska District’s Regulatory Division, said the corps had met with various tribes in the region over 30 times.

“I think there has been scheduling conflicts at times," he said. "And I do know that we have – when I say limited resources, we have and will continue to try to get to the villages when we can, but it is not cheap to get to the villages, as it is not cheap for them to get here either. So at times, I know resources may have a constraining role, I don’t know if that’s occurred yet, though.”

Hobbie, who did not watch the congressional hearing, also said the Corps would continue to take tribal input into consideration.

The congressional hearing on Pebble comes about a month after Sen. Lisa Murkowski said the mine should not be permitted unless the Army Corps addresses shortcomings of the draft environmental review and the Environmental Protection Agency's critiques of the draft in its final impact statement.

