U.S. Army Corps extends comment period on Pebble's draft EIS

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended the public comment period on its draft environmental review of the proposed Pebble Mine. The 90-day comment window was originally scheduled to end May 30. The final day to submit comments is now June 29.

The move comes after extensive calls by groups opposed to the mine to give the public additional time to weigh in on the 1,400-page draft. Senator Lisa Murkowski recently asked the Army Corps to extend the period, and Senator Dan Sullivan has expressed concern that the original comment period was too short.

According to the Army Corps, around 8,400 public comments have been uploaded to its website so far, with more being submitted.

Comments on Pebble's permit application and the draft EIS can be submitted online or by mail.

