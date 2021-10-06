Unofficial results from Dillingham's local election 2021

The unofficial results from Dillingham’s local llection 2021 are in, and we have some unofficial new leaders.

In the mayoral race, Incumbent Alice Ruby leads with 229 votes. Steven Carriere trails Ruby with 165 votes. Tracy Hightower received 34 votes and two votes were write-ins.

In the City Council race, challenger Perry Abrams received 223 votes for Seat F. That’s 23 votes more than incumbent Gregg Marxmiller, who received 200 votes. Three votes were write-ins.

Kaleb Westfall ran unopposed for City Council Seat E and received 274 votes, while 65 votes were write-ins.

For School Board Seat E, challenger Jon Clouse received 324 votes, which is over 221 more votes than incumbent Bernina Venua. Venua received 103 votes. One vote went to a write-in candidate.

Helen Smeaton ran unopposed for School Board Seat D. She received 351 votes. A write-in candidate marked as “other” received 37 votes. Terry Fuller, another write-in candidate, received one vote.

So what happens next?

The Canvassing Committee will meet Thursday to count absentee, special needs and questioned ballots at 12:15 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. Once those votes are counted, Dillingham City Council will meet for a special meeting October 14 to certify the election results.

Contact the City Clerk’s office at 907-842-5212 or email cityclerk@dillinghamak.us if you have any questions.

Contact the author at tyler@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200