Unofficial results are in for Dillingham election

By 4 minutes ago

The results from election day are not final; the city council will meet tomorrow to count absentee and question ballots. 

The Dillingham City Hall, Oct. 1, 2019.
Credit Isabelle Ross/KDLG

The preliminary results are in for Dillingham’s municipal election. 

Heather Savo won the competitive three-way race for the open school board seat with 160 votes – 29 more than incumbent Emily Hulett. Chris Napoli was a distant third, with 61 votes. There was also one vote cast for a write-in candidate. 

In the city council race, Bill Rodawalt won seat B with 184 votes, beating Kaleb Westfall by 36 votes. There were seven votes for write-in candidates. 

And Chris Napoli was re-elected to council seat A with 294 votes. Write-in candidates for that seat won 22 votes. 

These results are not final, however. The city council will meet tomorrow to count absentee and question ballots. It will certify the election results at a special meeting Oct. 10. 

 

 

Credit City of Dillingham

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200

Tags: 
City of Dillingham
Dillingham City Council
dillingham city school board
2019 election

Related Content

City council candidates weigh in on Dillingham's budget ahead of election

By 21 hours ago
Jeremy Hsieh / KTOO

Voters reached out to KDLG about city budget concerns in the 2020 municipal election.

 

Dillingham City Council election set for Oct. 1

By Sep 26, 2019
ISABELLE ROSS/KDLG

Residents will vote on two city council seats and one school board seat. Incumbent Chris Napoli is running for city council seat A unopposed. Dillingham High School instructor Kaleb Westfall and science teacher Bill Rodowalt are vying for seat B.

 

Bristol Bay Borough postpones election until November

By Sep 26, 2019
Isabelle Ross/KDLG

Missing information in the original election announcement led the borough assembly to postpone the general election. Residents will have the opportunity to vote in a special election on Nov. 5. 