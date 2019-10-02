Unofficial results are in for Dillingham election

The results from election day are not final; the city council will meet tomorrow to count absentee and question ballots.

The preliminary results are in for Dillingham’s municipal election.

Heather Savo won the competitive three-way race for the open school board seat with 160 votes – 29 more than incumbent Emily Hulett. Chris Napoli was a distant third, with 61 votes. There was also one vote cast for a write-in candidate.

In the city council race, Bill Rodawalt won seat B with 184 votes, beating Kaleb Westfall by 36 votes. There were seven votes for write-in candidates.

And Chris Napoli was re-elected to council seat A with 294 votes. Write-in candidates for that seat won 22 votes.

These results are not final, however. The city council will meet tomorrow to count absentee and question ballots. It will certify the election results at a special meeting Oct. 10.

