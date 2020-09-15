Two people broke into the Bristol Bay Bud Company early Monday morning

This is the first time there has been a break-in at the Dillingham marijuana store. Stolen items include marijuana gummy bears and soda, as well as glass, rubber, and gasmask bongs.

Two people broke into the Bristol Bay Bud Company just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Dillingham Police Department and the company. Images from the store’s security cameras show two people entering the building and going through products on store shelves and in the refrigerator. They were wearing hoodies and masks.

Dillingham police responded to the store’s alarm within minutes, but when they arrived no one was there.

This is the first time there has been a break-in at the Dillingham marijuana store. Stolen items include marijuana gummy bears and soda, as well as glass, rubber, and gasmask bongs.

Heather Allen, one of four owners of the Bristol Bay Bud Company, said the store has an extensive security system.

“I have no problem letting people know I have a security system that has facial recognition 20 feet away, tons of cameras, every inch of the store is covered on multiple angles, and I record in High-Def,” she said.

Allen said they are also taking measures to increase security.

“I would be a fool not to sure up a few things that have been brought to light from my first break-in," she said. "Absolutely you’ll notice there are some things up here already in place that happened overnight.”

Allen said she is now working with the Dillingham Police Department to identify the people in the camera footage.

“I have faith that this tight-knit community will rally together and we’ll find who broke into the pot store and caused a big ‘ole hullabaloo,” she said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Dillingham Police Department at (907) 842-5354.

Contact the author at brian@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.