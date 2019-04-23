Two men arrested for alleged burglary of Olson's liquor store

Dane Hodgdon, 33, allegedly broke into the liquor store three times, according to Dillingham police, who arrested Hodgdon and Kyle Coombs, 30, on April 22. Coombs was allegedly involved in the third break-in.

Earlier this month, Olson’s Liquor Store on Wood River Road in Dillingham was burglarized on three separate occasions. In the first two incidents on April 11 and 12, someone broke the windows and stole liquor. On April 16, boards that had been nailed over the windows were pried off, and more alcohol was taken.

Dillingham police said that camera footage of the last incident shows South Naknek resident Dane Hodgdon, 33, and Dillingham resident Kyle Coombs, 30, breaking into the store.

Hodgdon was allegedly the only person involved in the first two incidents. During a police interview on April 17, Hodgdon said he had broken the store’s windows with a rock and taken several bottles of liquor. Both men told police they had broken in together during the last burglary.

Two days later, arrest warrants were issued for both Hodgdon and Coombs. They were arrested on April 22.

Hodgdon faces three counts of burglary, one count of theft, and one count of criminal mischief, all of which are felonies. Coombs faces one felony charge of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of theft.

At arraignment, Hodgdon’s bail was set at $2,500. Coombs’ bail was set at $1,500.

In all, over $2,000 worth of alcoholic beverages were stolen, according to police reports. The damage to the building is estimated at approximately $1,000, and the burglaries caused the store to close temporarily.

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.