Two Dillingham residents test positive for COVID-19

Two residents of the City of Dillingham tested positive for COVID-19 between Feb. 7 - 10. Both are close contacts of a previous case. The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation announced the cases Wednesday.

They and their households were advised to isolate. Their households were also tested, and the state public health team is contact tracing.

These are the first cases the health corporation has reported in Dillingham since last week’s outbreak, in which 13 residents tested positive. The health corporation said that the six cases reported Friday were likely due to community spread.

