Two Dillingham residents test positive for COVID-19

By 2 hours ago

Both of the people who tested positive are close contacts of a previous case. Their households have been tested and were advised to isolate, and the state public health team is contact tracing. 

 

Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham. Jan. 10, 2021.
Credit Brian Venua/KDLG

Two residents of the City of Dillingham tested positive for COVID-19 between Feb. 7 - 10. Both are close contacts of a previous case. The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation announced the cases Wednesday.

 

They and their households were advised to isolate. Their households were also tested, and the state public health team is contact tracing. 

These are the first cases the health corporation has reported in Dillingham since last week’s outbreak, in which 13 residents tested positive. The health corporation said that the six cases reported Friday were likely due to community spread.

 

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Tags: 
covid-19

Related Content

Six new COVID-19 cases in the City of Dillingham likely due to community spread

By Feb 6, 2021
Brian Venua/KDLG

The source of infection for the cases is unknown, and BBAHC says they “appear to be unrelated to earlier cases.” The Curyung Tribal Council, the City and the public health team urge residents to continue to follow safety precautions. 

Dillingham schools close after potential exposure to COVID-19 cases in the community

By & Brian Venua Feb 4, 2021
Izzy Ross/KDLG

The seven cases in the City of Dillingham are travel-related. The school district's change to distance learning comes just two and a half weeks after students returned to in-person classes in mid-January. 