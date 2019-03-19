Two Dillingham men arrested in separate incidents involving guns

Dillingham police arrested Michael Carty, 61, for allegedly threatening someone with a rifle. In a separate case police arrested Mike Hoseth, 31, for allegedly threatening two people who were going to testify at an upcoming trial with a shotgun.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, Dillingham police received a report that a man was threatening another person with a gun. The responding officer arrested Michael Carty, 61, of Dillingham. Carty faces the felony charge of assault in the third degree and the misdemeanor charge of misconduct involving a weapon.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to a report that Mike Hoseth, 31, had allegedly broken into a residence and threatened two people with a shotgun. According to the police report, Hoseth had done so to prevent them from testifying at an upcoming trial. Police arresteded Hoseth and transported him to the Dillingham jail. According to a statement, Hoseth's breath alcohol content was .202 percent.

Hoseth faces seven felony charges: two each of attempted murder, assault, and tampering with a witness, as well as one charge of burglary. He is also charged with the misdemeanors of criminal mischief, misconduct involving a weapon, and violating conditions of release.

Both Carty and Hoseth were arraigned Monday in Dillingham.

This story is developing and KDLG will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.