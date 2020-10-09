Two COVID-19 cases in Dillingham Thursday; Camai reports no active cases in Bristol Bay Borough

The first person to test positive October 8 is in isolation. A close contact of that case tested positive the same day. That person is not experiencing symptoms and had recently traveled outside the region.

Two Dillingham residents tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation announced the cases, and a separate source confirmed that the cases were within the City of Dillingham.

The first person to test positive on October 8 is in isolation. The other people in their households have been notified and are being tested, and the state is contact tracing.

One of those close clontacts also tested positive Thursday. They are not experiencing symptoms and had recently traveled outside the region.

On the state's COVID-19 dashboard, it has logged five active cases in the region as of Friday afternoon. The two new cases should bring that number to seven when the state updates its site.

BBAHC did not say whether the first person to test positive was experiencing symptoms, nor whether the second person is in isolation.

In an email, Public Information Officer Jennifer De Winne said, "I am working within the parameters set by Incident Command, Public Health, Compliance and other entities, therefore I am not able to expand on the details."

The Camai Community Health Center in Naknek says there are now zero active cases physically in the Bristol Bay Borough. The clinic processed 114 tests last week, and no positive case was identified.

Still, Clinic Director Mary Swain reminded everyone to remain cautious, pointing out that while Anchorage and Fairbanks are experiencing the largest surge in Alaska's recent jump in case numbers, smaller villages around the state are also seeing outbreaks.

According to the state, there are a total of 24 active cases in the Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula boroughs.

