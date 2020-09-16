Two close contacts of COVID-19 cases in Bristol Bay Borough tested positive Monday

The two individuals initially tested negative last week as part of contact tracing. Both are symptomatic, and are now in isolation.

Two people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Bristol Bay Borough Monday, according to the Camai Community Health Center in Naknek.

That means there are a total of eight active cases currently in the Bristol Bay Borough.

The individuals were close contacts of borough residents who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. They initially tested negative during contact tracing. Both are symptomatic. They are now in isolation, and the state public health team is contact tracing.

Public health workers call people identified as close contacts and instruct them to monitor themselves for symptoms while they wait out a 14-day quarantine. That means they should stay home and not contact people outside their household. People who have COVID-19 should isolate themselves by staying home and having no contact with others. Positive individuals are released from isolation once they’ve recovered from the disease.

If you are in the Bristol Bay Borough, testing is available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the Leader Creek clinic between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. If you are sick or suspect that you may be infected, you should remain at home and contact the Camai clinic at (907) 246-6155.

Flu shots are also available at the Camai clinic by appointment, and cost $15 each. Camai will also have flu shot clinics within the next two weeks.

