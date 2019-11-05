Togiak resident charged for attempted murder

Tristen Coopchiak's pre-indictment hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Dillingham.

Togiak resident Tristen Coopchiak, 20, was arrested last Oct. 31 with one felony charge for attempted murder, one felony charge for assault in the first degree and one misdemeanor charge for assault in the fourth degree.

According to a Dillingham Police report, Coopchiak allegedly stabbed another resident and hit them in the face with his fist. Coopchiak was transported to the Dillingham jail. A pre-indictment hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.