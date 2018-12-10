Togiak man arrested for allegedly burglarizing business and school

Law enforcement have been looking for Jaron V. Wassillie, 23, for allegedly committing two burglaries.

Alaska State Troopers arrested Jaron V. Wassillie, 23, this weekend in Togiak. Law enforcement has been looking for Wassillie for more than a week. He allegedly burglarized a business and the school in Togiak.

The business suffered more than $1000 worth of damage, and more than $2800 worth of cash and merchandise was missing from the establishment. The school sustained more than $750 in damage, and items worth several thousand dollars were missing.

Troopers say that investigation revealed Wassillie to be the culprit in both cases. A warrant for his arrest on Dec. 3. The village police officer took him into custody on Saturday.

For the two burglaries, Wassillie faces six felony charges, two for burglary, two for theft and two for criminal mischief.

