Tax Tip of the week: Who counts as a dependent?

Tax Tip #7: Many children can still be claimed as dependents after they turn 18. If you supported and lived with someone, and they had less than $4,300 in income, it is likely you can still claim them as a dependent on your tax return.

Normally, the Alaska Business Development Center would send teams to rural communities around the state to help people file. But this year, they're providing assistance remotely. To get the word out about how to file taxes, ABDC is sending us a weekly tax tip, which we air during the Friday morning and noon newscasts.

