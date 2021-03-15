Tax Tip of the week: Cash contributions to charity

Tax season is upon us. Tune in each Friday for a weekly tip on how to file your taxes from the Alaska Business Development Center.

We’re airing a tax tip of the week each Friday from the Alaska Business Development Center. KDLG’s Izzy Ross hears from Program Coordinator Mannie Boitz.

Tax Tip #5: If you made a cash contribution to a charity in 2020, you can deduct up to $300 from your income on your tax return, even if you don’t itemize. For more information, visit www.abdc.org.

About the weekly Tips:

Normally, the Alaska Business Development Center would send teams to rural communities around the state to help people file. But this year, they're providing assistance remotely. To get the word out about how to file taxes, ABDC is sending us a weekly tax tip, which we air during the Friday morning and noon newscasts.

