Sunday Puzzle: Play The GaMe

On-air Challenge: Every answer today is a four-letter word that is composed of two consecutive state postal abbreviations.



Ex. Similar --> AKIN [Alaska + Indiana]

1. What a volcano spews

2. Mineral that comes in thin layers

3. Breeze

4. Like moist grass in the morning

5. Stash away

6. Arrived

7. Opera solo

8. Grand party, as a black-tie affair

9. Hotel employee who makes beds

10. Unconscious state

11. Sound of a siren

12. Interoffice note

13. Donations to the poor, once

14. Numerous

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Robert Render, of Skokie, Ill. It's more challenging that it sounds. Name a well-known tourist locale that attracts millions of visitors a year. It has a two-word name. The first word is a number. And that number is the same as the total number of letters in the name. What's the tourist site?

Challenge answer: Ocho Rios.

Winner: Alex Hart of Havertown, Pa.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Ed Pegg Jr. of Champaign, Ill. Take the phrase ZANY BOX KEPT HIM. Write it in capital letters. Something is special about the 14 letters in this sentence that sets them apart from all the other 12 letters of the alphabet. What is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, March 25, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

