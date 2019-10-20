Sunday Puzzle: Hotel Room Essentials

On-air challenge: Every answer today is something you see in a hotel room — always, or at least often. Name these things from their anagrams, minus one letter.

Example: BOXER – X --> ROBE

1. DEBT – T

2. MAPLE – E

3. OPALS – L

4. FEAST – T

5. ROBIN – B

6. ACHIER – E

7. LOWEST – S

8. NIBBLE – N

9. HOWLERS – L

10. MIDBRAIN – D

11. TEAMSTERS – E

12. LONGEVITIES – G

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from Dominick Talvacchio of Chicago. Think of an informal term for a beverage. Now say it in Pig Latin, and you'll have an informal term for another beverage. What two beverages are these?

Challenge answer: Joe, OJ

Winner: Victor Urrea of Kirkland, Wash.

This week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Sandy Kutin of Princeton, N.J. Think of a 7-letter past tense verb for something good you might have done in a football game. Move each letter one space later in the alphabet (so A becomes B, B becomes C, etc.), and rearrange the result. You'll get a past tense verb for something bad you might have done in football. What words are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. ET.

