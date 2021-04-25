Sunday Puzzle: 2-Part Puzzles

On-air Challenge: Here's a "two-part puzzle." Name two things, then tell me something that is part of each of them.

Example: Ex. The eye / A school --> PUPIL

1. An elephant / A car

2. A river / Wall Street

3. An Olympic swimming pool / A poem

4. The leg / A cattle farm

5. A fish / A post office

6. A bird / A legislative agenda

7. A peach / The Indianapolis 500

8. The nose / A ship

9. A plant / A tournament bracket

10. The hand / A tropical island

11. [triple:] A jack-in-the-box / A spa / The year

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Theodore Regan, of Scituate, Mass. Name a famous actor — 4 letters in the first name, 7 letters in the last. You can change the first letter of the actor's first name to name a bird. And you can change the first letter of the actor's last name to name a mammal. Who's the actor?

Challenge answer: Mark Ruffalo --> lark, buffalo

Winner: Denise DiNoto from Cohoes, N.Y.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Peter Gordon of Great Neck, N.Y. Think of a person in the news (5,4). The first name and last name each have at least two consonants and two vowels. All the consonants in each name come at the start, and all the vowels come at the end. The letter "y" is not used. Who is this famous person?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 29, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

