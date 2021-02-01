Six people in the Dillingham area test positive for COVID-19

This is the lowest weekly case count in the Dillingham area since late December, when the numbers jumped sharply.

Six people in the Dillingham Census Area tested positive for COVID-19 last week, between Jan. 25 - 29. They had all been in contact with people who had previously contracted the coronavirus, and they were experiencing symptoms when they tested positive.

The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation announced the cases Saturday. They are not in the City of Dillingham.

This is the lowest weekly case count in the Dillingham area since late December, when the numbers jumped sharply.

The state has reported 44 cases and two hospitalizations in the Dillingham area within the last 30 days. Meanwhile, the January case count for the combined Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula boroughs was 15, about the same as the previous month.

