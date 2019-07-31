A Shooting involving Bristol Bay Borough police chief under investivgation

ABI is assisting in the investigation.

Naknek resident Shane Handy, 34, was arrested in a shooting over the weekend involving interim police chief Jesse Poole. According to a Bristol Bay Borough press release, both Handy and Poole fired their weapons. There were no injuries or fatalities.

The Alaska State Troopers are assisting the borough with the investigation.

Handy was charged with assault in the third and fourth degrees on Monday. His pre-indictment hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8 in Naknek.

KDLG reached out to the Bristol Bay Borough but they declined to comment at this time.