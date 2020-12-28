Seven people tested positive for COVID-19 in two Dillingham area communities last week

The cases were reported between December 20-23, according to the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation. The people who tested positive are now in quarantine.

In one community, an individual experiencing symptoms tested positive for the disease. Two of their close contacts tested positive as well. Those cases were travel-related.

Four people in the second community tested positive. They were close contacts of one another. All households are now in quarantine.

BBAHC will receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines this week. It plans to distribute them to frontline healthcare workers in accordance with state guidelines. The corporation has not said whether it is administering the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

In the Bristol Bay Borough, there are three active COVID-19 cases in the community, according to the Camai Community Health Center. The state has reported 13 cases within the past 30 days in the combined Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula boroughs.

