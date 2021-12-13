This season, Dillingham wrestlers got back on the mat for the first time in two years

The Sockeye Regional Tournament was the latest wrestling competition of the season, and athletes from New Stuyahok, Manokotak, Bristol Bay Borough and Newhalen came to Dillingham to compete.

Dillingham Wolverine wrestlers got back on the mat this season for the first time since the pandemic began.

The Sockeye Regional Tournament was held in Dillingham over the weekend. Athletes from New Stuyahok, Manokotak, Bristol Bay Borough and Newhalen came to compete.

Head Coach Willie Savo said the team is eager for a place at the state tournament.

“I think we’re headed in the right direction for the state tournament," he said. "We have seven seniors on the team, and you know I felt bad for these guys that didn’t get to compete last year at the state tournament, so I think they kind of have a chip on their shoulder. You know they want to go perform well at the state tournament.”

Last month, Savo said tournaments like the Lancer Smith Invite in Wasilla gave the team a chance to look at what they may face at the state tournament.

“I’m looking forward to seeing where we stack up against the big schools," he said. "Then you know our region is pretty small, but I’m looking forward to seeing how far we’ve come from the start of the year to the state tournament.”

Athletes around the region have wrestled despite disruptions from the pandemic. At the Wolverine Classic last month, Dillingham’s only competitor was New Stuyahok; the other teams didn’t travel due to COVID-19 precautions.

At the start of the season, the Wolverines made their way to the Bethel Scramble, as well as the Top Dawg tournament in Nikiski. They also competed at the ACS invitational in Anchorage.

Overall, the Wolverine boys and girls teams placed first at the Sockeye regional tournament earlier this weekend. The Dillingham boys had a total of 139 points and the Dillingham girls had a total of 24 points. Senior Demetry Hoseth and freshman Gisa Reigh of Dillingham were named outstanding wrestlers. All of the coaches took part in voting for the Sockeye tournament awards.

Sockeye regional tournament boys results:

112- 1st place Maximus Gust of New Stuyahok, Junior 5-6

112- 2nd place Benjamin Nukwak-King of Manokotak, Sophomore 0-0

119- 1st place Noah Sage of Dillingham, Senior 11-3

119- 2nd place Daijah Bennett of Dillingham, Sophomore 1-3

125- 1st place Taylor Nick of Manokotak, Sophomore 0-0

130- 1st place Gusty Blunka Jr of New Stuyahok, Senior 5-3

130- 2nd place Nicholas Wassillie of New Halen, Freshman 0-1

135- 1st place Demetry Hoseth of Dillingham, Senior 15-2 - Most Outstanding Wrestler @Sockeye Regional Tournament

135- 2nd place Tristan Burgraff of Bristol Bay, Senior 5-7

135- 3rd place Jonathan Wassily of Dillingham, Senior 4-9

140- 1st place Ty Kolbe of Dillingham, Freshman 13-4

140- 2nd place Mickia Walcott IV of New Stuyahok Senior 5-4

140- 3rd place Chase Huffman of Dillingham, Freshman 4-3

140- 4th place Julian Trefon of Bristol Bay, Freshman 0-4

145- 1st place Zach Kolbe of Dillingham, Senior 14-5

145- 2nd place Pete Hill of Bristol Bay, Junior 4-10

152- 1st place Graelin Chaney of Dillingham, Freshman 9-7

152- 2nd place Craig Walcott of New Stuyahok, Senior 0-1

160- 1st place David Miller of New Halen, Senior 1-0

160- 2nd place Elijah Gust of New Stuyahok, Senior 2-6

171- 1st place David Wetter of Dillingham, Senior 4-7

189- 1st place Thomas Tinker of Dillingham, Senior 7-8

215- 1st place Ian Anelon of New Halen, Sophomore 2-2

285- 1 place Gabe Olympic of New Halen, Junior 0-0

Sockeye regional tournament girls results:

112- 1st place Shaniah Eneyuk of New Stuyahok, Junior 1-0

112- 2nd place Angela Anelon of New Halen, Sophomore 0-1

119- 1st place Gisa Reigh of Dillingham, Freshman 2-13 - Most Outstanding Wrestler

119- 2nd place Cheryl Blunka of New Stuyahok, Junior 1-1

119- 3rd place Bella Young of Bristol Bay, Sophomore 1-9

130- 1st Aileen Lester of New Halen, Junior 10-2

135- 1st place Laci Andrew of Dillingham, Senior 5-10

189- 1st place Kiley Clouse of Dillingham, Junior 4-3